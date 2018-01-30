Jewellery gifts for Valentine’s Day

MONICA VINADER

The British luxury jewellery brand has unveiled the Diamond Alphabet Heart Pendant ($280 to $315) and the Fiji Collection ($200 to $4,170) in time for the month of love.

The pendant is designed with ethically-sourced pave diamonds and love letters in mind, making it the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Collection offers a classic take on Monica Vinader's best-selling original friendship bracelet.

It can be personalised with messages, motifs and hand-drawn doodles, using the complimentary engraving service.

All pieces come in Sterling Silver, 18 karat yellow and rose gold vermeil finishes.

They are available at Monica Vinader outlets at Ion Orchard, Takashimaya and Westgate.

POH HENG

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the local jeweller's newest release, Infinite Love ($680 for pendant only).

It melds two symbols of eternal love - the heart and the infinity sign - culminating in a uniquely-shaped piece.

Hand-crafted with brilliant diamonds nestled in an 18K white gold heart and intertwined with a contrasting delicate 18K rose gold infinity loop, the pendant is the perfect gift for that someone special in your life.

Infinite Love is available at all Poh Heng boutiques islandwide.

GOLDHEART

The local jeweller's Valentine's Day collection includes the latest K-style rings ($298 each) and threader earrings (from $258) from The Sassy One range, bearing symbols found on card decks coupled with white round diamonds resembling a flower.

The Sweet One range spells out "love" and "joy" with necklaces ($358) in rose or white gold with a diamond in the centre, while The Dreamy One range has puppy-inspired earrings, necklaces and rings (from $198). There is also the fairytale-inspired The Chosen One rings (from $298).

The collection is available at selected Goldheart outlets until the end of next month.