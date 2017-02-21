Join the collection club

:CHOCOOLATE

Disney Mickey Mouse Collection

The new collection from the popular Hong Kong label is giving Disney's beloved characters a rock 'n' roll twist. The Disney Mickey Mouse character tees, out on Feb 23, feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck and Goofy in a mainly black and white palette, accentuated by pops of red, grey and pink hues.

The collection is available in men's, ladies' and children's sizes. Accessories such as socks, caps, towels and backpacks are also part of the collection. Price ranges from $23.90 for an embroidered sock set to $159 for a denim gilet.

UNIQLO

UT Discovery Channel Collection

Uniqlo has collaborated with Discovery Channel for a series of graphic T-shirts featuring prehistoric creature designs and space exploration adventures.

The collection is specially designed for boys, and will be launched on March 13 at all Uniqlo outlets. Each UT costs $14.90.

NET-A-PORTER

FEB 2017 LOOKBOOK

The luxury online boutique has come up with this month's lookbook, highlighting some brands for February.

Rixo London is featured as the new designer on Net-A-Porter, whose latest collection showcases loud, bright star and floral prints.

Other brands featured include Acne Studios, Mary Katrantzou and Paper London, where different looks can be curated from the lookbook, taking you from day to night in a flash.

The products can be purchased at net-a-porter.com.