Keeping up with Nic Wong

Nic Wong is regarded as one of the first quintessential Singapore designers to break new ground on the local fashion scene.

The 43-year-old has always been recognised for his meticulous attention to geometrically quirky details in his understated designs.

Wong, the creative director and designer of Saturday and Cruise, came to prominence after bagging the Atelier East Design Excellence Award for Fashion Design in 2001 and then scored a scholarship to study fashion design with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

He went on to win the Mercedes-Benz Asia Fashion Award (Singapore) in 2004 with his first women's wear collection.

The achievement propelled the launch of his first fashion label, Nicholas, more than a decade ago, a line that showcased his unique aesthetics and impeccable workmanship.

Wong continues to spearhead the brands Saturday and Cruise, taking them to regional fame.

Here, the designer tells us what is hidden up his sleeve for Cruise.

What have you learnt from working on overseas labels in China?

Having gained experience in China's fashion industry opened my eyes, and the time there taught me a few good things.

China is a fast-paced environment where the market is constantly growing.

It has evolved rapidly over the past few years. It is getting more stringent in its brand curation, design and manufacturing qualities.

Overcoming culture barriers and understanding how people work made me realise that our local market is still quite sheltered in many ways.

What are the thoughts behind the transition from Nicholas to Saturday and to Cruise?

Nicholas started with the idea to create modern and androgynous women's wear that focuses on minimalist tailoring, while Saturday features jersey pieces with a softer silhouette.

Cruise combines the idea of art and travel and features signatures pieces such as shirt-dresses.

What are the concepts behind Cruise?

Cruise is rather "season-less" and symbolises the modern woman who believes in documenting her life through art and travel.

The brand is constantly inspired by the sights and sounds of her new environment and how she responds to them. It could even be an interpretation of a culture or lifestyle she is new to.

What is the future plan for Cruise?

The future is bright and exciting with the preparation of a premium knitwear collection, and its plan to premiere at one of the most important fashion events in China.

There is also a possible collaboration with an accessory designer to enter a new Asia market.

PHOTOGRAPHY: KENNETH CHOO HAIR: ALVIN FOH, MOSCHE HAIR SALON USING TIGI BEDHEAD MAKE-UP: BENO LIM, USING MAKE-UP FROM NARS MODEL: ALISA U, UPFRONT MODELS SINGAPORE SHOES: MELISSA

Cruise is available online at www.iwearcruise.com or at Tangs at Tang Plaza, Level 2.

