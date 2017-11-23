Kendall Jenner is highest paid model
US model Kendall Jenner topped a list on Tuesday of the world's highest paid models, edging Brazil's Gisele Bundchen out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in 15 years in a ranking that reflected the growing power of social media influencers.
Jenner, 22, the half sister of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, earned an estimated US$22 million (S$29.7 million) in the past year, thanks both to her runway fashion jobs and an 84 million-strong Instagram following that helped her launch her own clothing line and win deals with the likes of adidas and Estee Lauder, Forbes said.
Bundchen, 37, who has held the top spot since 2002, was ranked second this year with an estimated US$17.5 million. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now