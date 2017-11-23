Kendall Jenner is highest paid model

US model Kendall Jenner topped a list on Tuesday of the world's highest paid models, edging Brazil's Gisele Bundchen out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in 15 years in a ranking that reflected the growing power of social media influencers.

Jenner, 22, the half sister of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, earned an estimated US$22 million (S$29.7 million) in the past year, thanks both to her runway fashion jobs and an 84 million-strong Instagram following that helped her launch her own clothing line and win deals with the likes of adidas and Estee Lauder, Forbes said.