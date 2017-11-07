Kick off the season of giving with these new deals

TRIUMPH X LAZADA

The Switzerland-based international lingerie brand has teamed up with e-commerce company Lazada to bring women hot deals so they can shop in the comfort of their homes.

From Nov 11 to Dec 12, get ready for Lazada's Online Revolution with big discounts, best prices, flash sales and contests.

Apart from Triumph, brands such as MAC, Benefit and Laneige, as well as fashion label Jack & Jones, will also make their debut at this year's event.

LOVE, BONITO

Fans of the local online retailer can check out its first flagship brick-and-mortar store at 313@somerset, which opened last week.

A focal point is The Pink Room, which features a selection from LYLAS (Love, Bonito's bridesmaid collection), the Essentials line and a new capsule collection.

There will also be relaxed lounge spaces where styling workshops and lifestyle pop-ups will be conducted.

Every month, fashion lookbooks and mood boards showcasing current trends will also dot the store, providing inspirations for shoppers. Stylists will be on hand to offer advice too.

NIESSING

The German jewellery brand has unveiled its ethereal new Mirage collection which showcases exquisite workmanship. Using cutting-edge laser technology, the pieces - pendants, brooches and earrings - are made up of slender strips of gold or platinum, converging to form a gracefully sweeping bridge. The geometric shapes are inspired by leaves and dragonfly wings.

The collection, a vision of weightlessness and simplicity, is available now at the new Niessing Monobrand Boutique at Scotts Square and Lee Hwa Jewellery boutiques.