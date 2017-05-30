Latest products

LANEIGE

Laneige has expanded its Sleeping care range, which it says pampers your skin while you rest.

Its Eye Sleeping Mask (right, $46) comes with a new Sleep-Circular technology to promote circulation. It also comes with a ceramic applicator that provides instant cooling to soothe the skin.

Laneige has also launched new flavours for its Lip Sleeping Mask ($27) - Apple Lime, Grapefruit and Vanilla - which gently erases dry, flaky skin on the lips overnight. The products are available at all Laneige boutiques and counters.

MONTBLANC

Montblanc has launched its new fragrance for men, the Montblanc Legend. The first notes of the fragrance are lightly aromatic, with lavender and bergamot enhancing its freshness. Legend also has hints of geranium and sandalwood.

The bottle captures the essence of masculinity and timeless design with its curved, solid shape and voluptuous smoothness.

Montblanc Legend is available in three volumes - 30ml, 50ml and 100ml - and is priced from $65 to $120. The collection is available at Sephora and all department stores.

CUREL

Curel's repackaged Moisture Face Care Range for sensitive skinuses ingredients that penetrate deep into the skin, leaving it supple, moisturised and more resistant to irritation. There is the Makeup Cleansing Gel, which spreads easily and lifts off make-up while retaining moisture, and the Intensive Moisture Cream that injects moisture deep into the skin, to calm sensitive skin.

The range has five products, with a price range of $19.80 to $38.80. It is available at the National Skin Centre, selected Watsons, Guardian, Unity, NTUC FairPrice and Cold Storage stores.