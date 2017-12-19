Light up this Christmas

DUCHESS & CO

The Malaysian fashion label's first pop-up showroom boutique in Singapore offers an extensive range of women's apparel, shoes and accessories ($59 to $399), with new collections being introduced every two months.

Just in time for the festive season is the Made Of Stars collection, featuring fabrics that mirror the glimmer of constellations against a dark sky, with each piece a representation of the zodiac signs and their unique traits.

Located at 313@Somerset, Duchess & Co will be open till end-September.

DANIEL WELLINGTON

Check out the Swedish watch and accessory brand's gift sets packaged with its best-selling pieces.

The men's version has the Sheffield 40mm timepiece with a black leather strap and an additional Nato strap ($299, above left), while the women's version features the Melrose 32mm with rose gold mesh strap and a rose gold cuff ($289, above right).

Daniel Wellington has unveiled three new classic styles that are perfect as gift as well.

The Classic Cornwall is reintroduced with a white face in 36mm ($229) and 40mm ($279), with either a rose gold or silver case with a black Nato strap.

The Classic Petite 28mm can be paired with a leather ($209), mesh ($219) or Nato strap ($179), while the Classic Petite Ashfield in 32mm ($249) or 28mm ($159)has a black face with either a rose gold or silver case.

These are now available at Daniel Wellington stores and online (www.danielwellington.com or www.cocomi.sg).

CITIGEMS

Dazzle others this Christmas with the local jewellery chain's Bejewelled Christmas collection, a capsule collection of white gold charms to match one's horoscope, intricate diamond pendants and bracelets for each month, with birthstones such as garnet, amethyst, aquamarine, peridot, tourmaline, citrine and topaz.

The birthstone crown pendants from France and birthstone ring pendants from the United Kingdom are priced between $158 and $258.

The range is now available at all Citigems boutiques and online (www.citigems.com.sg).