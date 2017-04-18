Local stars turn heads with revealing outfits at Star Awards

Quan Yi Fong, Jesseca Liu and Jayley Woo (above) wore some of the most revealing gowns at the Star Awards.

In her most daring style move to date, veteran Mediacorp host Quan Yi Fong abandoned her underwear in order to slip into a sheer black lace dress for this year's Star Awards red carpet on Sunday.

It was designed by Shanghai-based French couturier Yannick Machado and was among some of the most revealing gowns showcased at the awards ceremony.

Quan, 43, told The New Paper: "It was my first time not wearing anything and having to use nipple tape and a strapless panty (for an outfit).

"The scariest part is that I couldn't run or sweat (in case it slips off)."

The gown is also considered an achievement for her as she slimmed down from 65kg to 52kg this year, after she exercised and built up her strength for her new TV programme Unique Lodging.

She said: "The producer told me that I had to perform strenuous activities such as mountain climbing and rock climbing, and told me to prepare myself.

"So I lost weight in the midst of all these."

Actress Jesseca Liu also grabbed attention in her seductive silver backless gown with sheer sides by bridal brand Berta, which cost a whopping $14,000.

Liu, 38, told TNP it was her most revealing outfit to date.

She said: "Actually the dress has (in-built padding) and a lot of layers, and it covered a lot, just that the back is more exposed than usual.

"I really like it a lot because it is conservative yet sexy."

Liu said she exercised and did not consume carbohydrates for a week as preparation.

"I'm going to go eat right after (this interview)," she joked.

Actress Jayley Woo, 25, chose to flash some skin in her cleavage-baring lilac lace embellished dress featuring a sheer skirt from Romanian fashion house Cristallini.

Woo said after long-drawn discussions with her stylist, two dresses were flown in from Romania and until last Saturday, the day before Star Awards, she was still torn.

"But I decided on this one because I like the peekaboo design."

Woo said it looked "okay" in pictures and it was only when she put it on that her colleagues commented on how skimpy it was.

"But if I don't take the chance to reveal now, then next time (when I'm older), I won't really have the chance anymore," she said.