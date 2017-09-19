Look bold and classy this season

CARLO RINO

Look classy all year with the Malaysian fashion brand's new Autumn/Winter 2017 offerings. The Cassandra collection features colourful head-turning prints on flap-over handbags, available in medium ($175) and large ($185) sizes.

If you need more space, the Tote-ally Fantastic collection ($270) gives you ample compartments, making the bag a functional and fashionable choice.

Both collections are now available at BHG Bugis, OG Albert and OG Orchard Point.

ADIDAS Y-3

Take bold strides with the new Adidas Y-3 Pure Boost ($549), from the international sportswear brand's collaboration with Japanese avant-garde fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.

This all-black shoe features a mesh upper constructed on a Primeknit base and an embossed leather tongue.

Yamamoto's name can be seen on the middle stripe.

The Adidas Y-3 Pure Boost is now available from the Y-3 Mandarin Gallery store.

THOMAS SABO

The German accessory brand has released its new Autumn/Winter collection, made up of eight smaller collections.

They include Royalty (from $72, inspired by the Victorian era and embellished with glass-ceramic and synthetic stones); Mini Chakras (from $129, inspired by a blooming lotus flower); Rebel at Heart (from $91, blackened silver with other stones), Power Necklaces and Bracelets (from $219, inspired by Buddhist prayer beads) and Watches ($349 to $649).

Each design is made of 925 Sterling silver and gold-plated or hand-embellished with decorative stones. The Autumn/Winter collection is now available at Thomas Sabo shops and counters across the island.