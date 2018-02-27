Look good with these new products

PHYTO

Rejuvenate your hair with French haircare brand Phyto's new Phytodensia range, which is created to renew youthfulness for thinning and devitalised hair.

The Plumping Shampoo ($45) is sulfate-free and lightweight, while the Fluid Plumping Mask ($85) can be used to recharge and shield hair cuticles.

Phyto's anti-ageing star, the Plumping Serum ($65), is a non-oily fluid that stimulates the scalp.

The range is available at Beauty by Nature at Ion, Robinsons, Metro at Paragon and Centrepoint as well as online at Zalora, Zilingo, Shopee and RedMart.

PHOTOS: PHYTO, APRILSKIN, SK-II

APRILSKIN

Looking for fixer products that promise smudge-proof, long-lasting make-up? Korean beauty brand Aprilskin has the solution.

The new Fixing Eye Shield ($21) fixes eye make-up - including eyeshadow, brows and mascara - to seal and hold the make-up in place.

Enriched with camellia japonica seed oil and avocado oil, the Fixing Lip Shield ($20) can be applied over lipstick or lip tints, creating an invisible coat that protects the durability and vibrancy of the lip colours.

The products are available at selected Guardian stores islandwide, including Takashimaya, VivoCity, Nex and Jurong Point.

SK-II

All-nighters can affect your skin's appearance, especially for today's digitally turned-on generation who lead busy and on-the-go lifestyles that leave them strapped for time in both sleep and skincare.

For such nights, try Japanese skincare brand SK-II's new Overnight Miracle Mask ($140 for a box of six capsules). It is a fuss-free leave-on gel mask that deeply nourishes skin overnight.

Be amazed as you wake up to energised and crystal-clear #iwokeuplikethis skin and look as if you had a full night's sleep.

The Overnight Miracle Mask is available at SK-II counters.