Look good from top to toe

GHD

The British haircare brand is showing its support for breast cancer by launching its limited edition pink blush collection.

It includes the classic V styler ($295), featuring advanced ceramic heat technology and smooth, contoured plates to help create perfect curls and waves, and the platinum styler ($395), which makes use of safer-for-hair heat to deliver the ultimate styling result in just one stroke.

With every purchase of a product from the collection, you will receive a limited edition pink blush paddle brush on top of a roll bag to store the stylers.

The collection is now available at all Sephora Singapore stores.

PHOTO: LANEIGE X YCH

LANEIGE X YCH

LANEIGE has teamed up with Korean fashion brand YCH, known for its classic designs laced with punk and femininity, for its fourth Laneige Meets Fashion project.

The limited edition Laneige X YCH collection comprises three products: The Two Tone Matte Lip Bar ($36), made up of a vivid skin-fit matte colour and velvety lip primer; the Skin Veil Base Dot Cushion ($48), a skin-tone correcting make-up base cushion; and the Eyebrow Cushion-cara ($36), which comes in two shades that compliment Asian hair and eyes.

The range is available at all Laneige boutiques and counters and on Lazada.sg and Zalora.sg.

PHOTO: ETUDE HOUSE

ETUDE HOUSE

Formulated for sensitive skin and supercharged with Panthensoside, the Korean make-up brand's Soon Jung line strengthens skin protein, reducing skin damage and improving skin condition in the process.

Ranging from $16 to $33.90, the six products featured contain 90 per cent plant ingredients and are low irritant and non-comedogenic.

They include the 6.5 Whipped Cleanser, 5.5 Relief Toner and 10 Free Moist Emulsion, as well as the 5-Panthensoside Cica Balm and 2x Barrier Intensive Cream.

The line is available now at Etude House stores islandwide.