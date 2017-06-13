Look 'haute' among your colleagues

It's tricky striking a balance between looking good and appearing too over-the-top for the office, all the while avoiding a hefty price tag.

In addition to lavish evening gowns and cocktail frocks, London multi-designer label COUTURiSSIMO has included couture workwear basics designed by three haute couture names - Indonesian Sebastian Gunawan, Filipino Michael Cinco and French fashion house On Aura Tout Vu.

The collection was part of a pop-up store at Takashimaya from March to last month, and is now available on its website.

Its spokesman told The New Paper: "COUTURiSSIMO was created as a means of extending the reach of best-in-class couture designers to a wider audience.

"However, women across the world are aware of how they look throughout the day.

"The working environment in particular is important, in terms of wearing clothes that both make a statement and are also comfortable and practical."

Unless you're an A-list celebrity or a socialite, haute couture is exclusive and not exactly accessible to just any fashionista.

But designers like Cinco, who has dressed Mariah Carey and Sofia Vergara, believe it doesn't always have to be that way.

He told TNP in an e-mail interview: "Accessible luxury is a strategy used to create desire for products that are not 'super-luxurious' but are affordable to a larger audience...

"It gives the chance for buyers who cannot... pay (for) exorbitantly expensive couture dresses to experience the luxury of a semi-couture dress, but at a highly affordable price point.

"The revolution of the 'see now, buy now' scheme (has changed) the world of online shopping, where buyers can immediately purchase the dress at a reasonable price after seeing it on a runway. It's couture that delivers."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

LOOK 1

Dress: $619, Michael Cinco

$619, Michael Cinco Coat: $590, On Aura Tout Vu

$590, On Aura Tout Vu Shoes: Model's own

To avoid being too outstanding, we overlay this elegant floral dress with a black trench coat, which can go with flat shoes like low-cut masculine boots.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

LOOK 2

Top: $594, SONGZIO

$594, SONGZIO Pants: Price unavailable, On Aura Tout Vu

Price unavailable, On Aura Tout Vu Shoes: Model's own

Pair this asymmetrical top with trousers and sneakers, and it will show a more boyish yet fashionable side to the look.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

LOOK 3

Vest: $550, On Aura Tout Vu

$550, On Aura Tout Vu Dress: $379, Michael Cinco

$379, Michael Cinco Shoes: Model's own

The lace dress with a sleeveless leather jacket can be matched with Derby shoes for some edge.

Here, On Aura Tout Vu founders Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov, who are also the creative directors of COUTURiSSIMO, tell us how to style COUTURiSSIMO pieces for the workplace.

Of their selections, which provide scope to mix and match, the duo said in a statement: "We chose looks which belong to part of the majority of dynamic working women's wardrobe.

"She can create her own look for each working day - changing into different styles, but staying faithful to her elegance and character."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

LOOK 4

Dress: $559, Michael Cinco

$559, Michael Cinco Coat: $590, On Aura Tout Vu

$590, On Aura Tout Vu Shoes: Model's own

For a more fashion-forward look, the black dress with the sheer lace duffle coat can go with a pair of low-cut biker boots.