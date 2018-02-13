Making a fashion statement at Singapore edition of World Hijab Day

Online store Ana & Azi's most popular shawl is the Ixora. It features hand-sewn beaded flowers.

Online store Ana & Azi's most popular shawl is the Ixora. It features hand-sewn beaded flowers.

About seven years ago, Mr Muhammad Abdul Kadir Bagharib and his sister Siti Musfirah began helping their parents with their hijab business Et Tahir.

Now, the siblings design the hijabs themselves and source their own materials.

Mr Muhammad, 25, told The New Paper: "We had a mission and vision to grow our brand, to make it reputable and also to make our parents proud."

Et Tahir was started by his parents more than 30 years ago, and the store is now located at East Village mall in Simpang Bedok.

In the past, customers were mostly housewives who were not so particular about the quality or design of the products, said Mr Muhammad.

"Now, more women are working and can afford more exclusive, better quality products," he said.

"We realised Muslim women today are constantly on the move and are in need of fast, simple and efficient hijabs."

To cater to these needs, Et Tahir offers "instant" hijabs that do not need to be pinned and are made of materials that do not need to be ironed.

It also offers hijabs in basic colours such as grey and off-white to match office and casual wear.

The siblings are launching their first apparel collection before Hari Raya this year.

GLOBAL MOVEMENT

Et Tahir is one of the many hijab brands, such as Modest Nour and Truly Muslimah, participating in the inaugural Singapore leg of World Hijab Day (WHD) 2018 this weekend, organised by MODESTyle, a local online aggregator and organiser of global modest fashion and lifestyle events.

WHD, started in 2013, is a non-profit cause and global movement that seeks to inspire communities in breaking stereotypes on donning the hijab, and is celebrated every February.

The Singapore edition, on Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 11pm at Baghdad Street, is a social event featuring influential women and media personalities as ambassadors who will encourage women of all races and cultures to don a hijab to foster greater understanding and racial tolerance.

Admission is free.

One of the ambassadors is executive assistant Nurliyanah Selamat, also known as Nerlie.

The 28-year-old is also a fashion couturier, tailoring and recreating designs to match her customers' requirements.

"Through WHD, I want to prove to others that women with hijabs can achieve greater things and be successful in the fashion world.

"After all, we are all women, with or without a hijab," she said.

That also rings true for online store Ana & Azi, another local "hijab-preneur" at WHD.

Housewives Nur Azian Osman and Azriana Azri, both 32, started their brand in 2016 after Ms Azian designed shawls for her bridesmaids with Ms Azriana.

As designers, the pair aim to ensure quality and value.

Their most popular shawl, Ixora, features hand-sewn beaded flowers.

Ana & Azi hopes to provide fashionable alternatives for women who are wearing or desire to wear hijabs.

Ms Azian said: "Hijabs have made their way to the forefront of today's fashion industry. We have more alternatives, including for sportswear.

"The market is growing rapidly, and we believe this fashion will continue to evolve globally."