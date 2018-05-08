Meghan Markle: Hollywood fashionista facing a royal makeover

(Above) It is likely that we will see Meghan Markle in hats more often. She is set to wear dresses and skirts that suit her personal taste but they won't end above the knee.

Glamorous and elegant, Meghan Markle, 36, is set to freshen up the British royal family dress code, while tailoring her outfits to suit her new role.

As she prepares to wed Prince Harry on May 19, the US actress is unlikely to be seen again in ripped jeans, hot pants or a plunging neckline.

As a sign of her new responsibilities, Markle has already closed her Instagram account, where she often posed in the sexy or dishevelled outfits befitting a TV celebrity - but not necessarily a royal spouse.

In tying the knot with Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, she is also marrying into an institution where age-old traditions govern virtually all aspects of the royals' lives - including the clothes they wear.

"Royal dress codes are very traditional, especially when the family member is carrying out royal duties," said Mr Grant Harrold, a former butler in the House of Windsor.

The etiquette expert, who used to work for Prince Charles and his sons William and Harry, said Markle could follow the example set by Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton.

"As we have seen with the Duchess of Cambridge, hats are part of the royal dress code, and it is likely that we will see Markle wearing hats more often," Mr Harrold said.

And Markle will also have to get used to wearing neutral-coloured tights, ditch flashy nail varnish shades and watch the hemlines.

"The outfits are more of a personal decision, but dresses should always be the correct length of on or below the knee, and never above," said Mr Harrold.

The makeover is already under way.

At Prince Harry's side at public events since their engagement was announced in November, her style has been one of refined elegance: long dresses, turtlenecks, classic coats and unflashy colours.

There have been some exceptions - black jeans here, bare legs there - but hardly enough to trigger a palace revolution.

After all, Markle has not yet married into "the firm" - as royals call the family in private - and will still be learning the ropes.

CASUAL

Markle has long cultivated a casual Californian look that is a nod to her Los Angeles upbringing, comfortable in shorts and flip-flops.

But after landing a starring role in 2011 in the US legal drama Suits, where she played a senior paralegal, her look became symbolic of business chic.

"The fashion on Suits is gorgeous, so it also became my education of designers and knowing what fits my body well," Markle told The Outnet.

"On a normal day, I love a shift dress with flats and a little cropped jacket. I would probably wear jeans, a nice top and a blazer."

She cites Emmanuelle Alt, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris magazine, and US actress Gwyneth Paltrow as her inspirations.

Her wedding gown is a closely guarded secret that will be kept until the big day itself.London has been bristling with rumours about who will design the dress, with names such as Burberry and Ralph and Russo swirling around.