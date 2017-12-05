Melody Low going for a ‘healthier sexy’ image in new stage role

Even though Melody Low's latest role sees her playing a curvaceous cheerleader named Sexy, the local freelance actress-model is hoping to shed the image that has helped her rise to fame.

Known for her sultry and cleavage-baring appearances in Ah Boys To Men star Tosh Zhang's 2015 music video Lingo Lingo and movies such as family comedy Lucky Boy and erotic thriller Siew Lup, the bosomy 24-year-old bombshell aims to show a different side in Resorts World Sentosa's original theatrical production Flying Through Time.

Low described Sexy as "adorable and bubbly", adding she is going for a "healthier sexy" and not a "provocative sexy".

She told The New Paper: "I took up this project as it is different from the ones I have done and I would like this opportunity to have a breakthrough.

"I am focusing hard on training for my role and I believe that I will grow as a performer... and also accumulate valuable theatrical experience."

From the team behind CHEF: Bibimbap vs Chilli Crab, the non-verbal action comedy also stars Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan as noble warrior Tiger, who travels through time from ancient Korea to modern-day Singapore to reclaim a magical relic.

Flying Through Time runs from Saturday until Jan 21 at Resorts World Theatre, and tickets are between $38 and $118 from Sistic and Resorts World Theatre.

Low is also trying to tone down her personal style to avoid attracting undesirable attention.

She now gravitates towards comfortable and casual "one-piece outfits", passing over skimpy clothes that are "too low-cut".

LEWD COMMENTS

Low will never forget how her friends chided her for posting revealing photos of herself on her Instagram account - which has more than 126,000 followers - attracting some mean and lewd comments.

She also wants to remove a tattoo on her back, which she got during her "rebellious streak" when she was 17.

On the "idiotic" decision to go with a palm-sized evil-looking doll face for her tattoo, Low said: "I was young and it looked good then, but I did not think about how it would affect me in the future."

She planned to remove the tattoo with laser treatment but was advised against it as the purple ink may not come off completely.

"It is not too bad though, as I have long hair that can cover the tattoo," she said.

Low said she probably will not get inked again.

"Once a fashion trend has ended, you can throw it away. Once a make-up trend has ended, you can wash it away. But for a tattoo, when the designs change and once the trend has ended, we may not be able to remove it," she said.

Sexy Melody

Low equates sexiness with confidence. Sexy women also have the ability to hide flaws and enhance one's best assets, making this grey tweed playsuit from Taipei's Shilin Night Market and black pumps from a local store her go-to get-up.

"I have a longer torso and shorter legs, so this makes my legs appear longer while showing off my figure," she said.

Low also wears an unpadded black bralet as she does not want her D-cup assets to be too obvious.

"If your boobs are too big, the cleavage will appear too deep in some clothes, which does not look very nice," she said.

"B- to C-cups are the best size to have, as they look good in most clothes."

Glam Melody

Low would opt for this curve-hugging red cut-out midi-dress from a shopping street overseas and pair it with embellished silver Christian Louboutin stilettos for date nights or formal events.

She said: "I prefer to visit places in Taiwan or Thailand that are more hip, (or) our Far East Plaza or Bugis Street... over local malls."

On-stage Melody

Designed by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts alumni, this two-piece red-and-white outfit is one of Low's costumes for Flying Through Time, which she wears for cheerleading stunts, dances and martial arts.

When she first tried it on, she felt that it exposed her tummy and love handles.

"It motivated me to lose weight through training," she said with a laugh.

The ensemble comes with white shoes made specially for cheerleading, and Low finds them comfortable to perform in.

Casual Melody

Her off-duty style comprises an oversized black hooded jumper from local urban street-wear label Flesh Imp, leather bandage skirt from Seoul shopping district Dongdaemun and silver lace-up flatforms from British fashion brand Stella McCartney.

Low, who is 1.6m tall, said: "I am short, so these shoes boost my height and give me confidence. They are also easy to match with other clothes."

She also sports gold-rimmed and round spectacles without lenses from local eyewear label Visual Mass as an accessory.

Low ties her long tresses into a half top-knot bun - perfect for bad hair days or when you do not feel like washing your hair.