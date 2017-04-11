Mini manicures for your little ones

What could be better than a vibrantly coloured manicure? One that is also free of harmful ingredients, of course.

Here are the best places to get your little ones primped and pampered.

LITTLE PRINCESS (FOR KIDS), $20

With ultra-luxe nail services for adults and fuss-free manicures for kids, you and your little one can enjoy some mother and daughter time at Vedure.

There is a wide array of nail polishes available, and your child will love the selection from Ruby Wing for its colour-changing properties when she goes out under the sun. The formula is also vegan, making it safe for pregnant women and kids.

Vedure Face, Body & Nail MediSpa

501, Orchard Road, #04-06, Wheelock Place

Tel: 6732-6448



KIDS MANICURE, $15

Suitable for the entire family, the nail bar offers brands such as Morgan Taylor and AngelPro.

They are formulated without harmful chemicals, making the colours perfect for pairing with the organic nail treatments, which use sea salt soaks, argan oil, clay masks and a host of organic ingredients such as honey and green tea.

m'pir The Nail Bar

310, Orchard Road, Tangs at Tang Plaza, Level 2

Tel: 6732-9001

LITTLE MISS MANICURE, $16

Specially designed for girls under 12, the Little Miss Manicure service includes the shaping of nails, trimming of cuticles, a light massage and two coats of non-toxic nail polish.

To top it all off, a fast-drying top coat is used instead of a regular top coat to help hasten the drying process and keep smudges to a minimum.

Plus, your little one can pick her favourite nail stickers to jazz up her manicure.

The Nail Social

42A, Haji Lane

Tel: 6717-3221

This article is taken from www.HarpersBAZAAR.com.sg. Bold, opulent and provocative, Harper's BAZAAR Singapore is