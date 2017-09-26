Miss Universe Singapore contestants prepare  their hair for the crown

In the bid to attain the title of Miss Universe Singapore 2017, our Top 20 finalists learnt how to maintain and style their hair from our official hair sponsor, Apgujeong Hair Studio.

Emilbiany Nenggal Intong's got a natural wavy look and Setia Vegawati (above) had the ends of her hair curled.

In their bid to get the Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017 title, the finalists found their crowning glory at Apgujeong Hair Studio, one of the official sponsors of MUS 2017.

After a morning there, Emilbiany Nenggal Intong, 19, felt like Mia Thermopolis - who had a princess makeover - from the 2001 movie The Princess Diaries.

The final-year Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts theatre student told The New Paper: "It was such a transformation, and I learnt how with just a little care, I can maintain my hair."

Some of the top 20 finalists were pampered with personalised hairstyling services at the hair studio's Great World City branch two weeks ago.

To tame Emilbiany's messy curls, her hair was first straightened, then curled, before being brushed again to give it a natural wavy look.

She said: "My stylist took his time with the styling and went close to the roots so the top of my hair looked flatter and smoother.

"I really love the final sleek and shiny look and wish my hair could look like that every day."

Emilbiany also picked up a few simple tricks from the experienced stylists at Apgujeong to maintain her healthy-looking hair after the treatment.

"I learnt that to protect my hair after all the chemical products used for shoots and events, I should use conditioner before applying shampoo, followed by conditioner again," said Emilbiany.

As for Setia Vegawati, 26, she embraced a style she never thought would suit her.

The dance specialist was given a "centre sleek" hairstyle by Mr Kyle Shin, the chief director stylist of Apgujeong Hair Studio.

Setia said: "It is not my go-to style and I was not used to a centre parting. I never thought it would look good on me.

"But as I have an oval face shape, Kyle said it was perfect for this look."

Her hair was also curled at the ends, giving it more volume.

The result was a chic and classy look.

She said: "I am so happy with the results, and I would totally do it again if I could achieve that same look."

Estelle Heng, 19, was pleasantly surprised by the reverse fishtail braid her hairstylist gave her.

BRAID

The gerontological management studies student from Temasek Polytechnic said: "I have never tried (the hairstyle) before, but I love braiding my hair though I am not skilled at it.

"I am thankful I had such an experienced stylist who also curled the side of my hair, which made it more flattering for my square-shaped face."

Mr Shin said: "Apgujeong Hair Studio is honoured to be the exclusive hair partner of MUS 2017.

"Our professional hairstyling team is delighted to play an important role in preparing our gorgeous contestants to look their very best... in pursuit of the crown, from head to toe."