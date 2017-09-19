Miss Universe Singapore finalists shine with confidence

MUS finalists Estelle Heng, Trinisha Kaur and Sharmen Diana Frugtniet (above) at the show.

The finalists took to the runway in Amber Lounge’s Charity Fashion Show in embroidered pieces from Singapore-based brand NIDA SHAY Bespoke.

Her first attempt at the catwalk - at a Formula 1 event no less - got her heart racing.

Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017 finalist Estelle Heng, 19, left with memories and tips after her debut at the Singapore Grand Prix after-party at Amber Lounge, which played host to the world's only F1 Driver Fashion Show on Saturday night.

This is the second collaboration between MUS and Amber Lounge - last year's finalists also walked the catwalk at the same exclusive event.

Estelle started wearing five-inch heels only after joining the pageant in July.

The gerontological management studies student from Temasek Polytechnic told The New Paper: "I was nervous knowing I had to learn how to walk naturally in heels and be conscious of my look and pose."

Held at Temasek Reflection at Suntec City, the party featured F1 drivers such as Antonio Giovinazzi and Sean Gelaelon the runway. This year marks the first time the show is collaborating with Make-A-Wish Singapore for its first Charity Fashion Show and also featured a silent auction.

The MUS finalists attended a rehearsal that day and learnt from veteran fashion director and show producer Daniel Boey and MUS national director and 2002 winnerNuraliza Osman.

Estelle said: "I am grateful for their help as they were patient and pointed out my mistakes so I could improve on my walk.

"The other girls were also supportive... We encouraged one another and told ourselves to just enjoy the process."

She eventually proved she could kill it in heels. She practised during her break and filmed her walk to check which areas needed improvement.

It was also Trinisha Kaur's first time on a runway.

The 22-year-old pharmacy technician said: "It was a little nerve-racking because I am a sneaker girl, and I do not wear heels, so I worked really hard on my walk and pose.

"But once I was up there, I had fun as all my worries disappeared, and I did not even feel the pain in my feet any more."

For Sharmen Diana Frugtniet, 19, sashaying down the runway is easy. She has walked for brands such as Zalora and Mango, and even at the Singapore Fashion Runway in 2015.

The part-time model and early childhood education student at KLC International Institute said: "Runway-walking has always been my passion and it is a job I take seriously."

Despite her years of experience, it was different on Saturday because of the crowd.

Said Sharmen: "Usually at runway shows, people just appreciate from afar. I did not expect the audience (at Amber Lounge) to be so close, but it was amazing as it boosted my confidence even further."

Ms Nuraliza raved about the finalists' "outstanding" performance, noting it was the first fashion show for some of them.

She said: "I am hoping to see more improvements leading up to the finals (on Oct 11)."

Designer Nida Shaheryar of NIDA SHAY Bespoke added: "I am so happy to have supported and dressed all the girls who are beautiful inside and out. They were wonderful, carried off the pieces beautifully and were professional and natural." - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY JULIA TAN