Miss Universe Singapore: Time to pass on the crown

She came in with the mindset of trying something new, and never expected to walk away with the crown.

A year into her Miss Universe Singapore journey, Miss Cheryl Chou said the experience has taught her valuable life lessons.

"Winning Miss Universe Singapore 2016 gave me a platform to advocate for causes I believed in.

"Through the events I attended and having an active social media presence, I was able to discuss the importance of maintaining our health, especially in Singapore, where chronic conditions like diabetes are common.

"Many people do not realise that a balanced lifestyle is important in the long term. Miss Universe Singapore allowed me to engage in discussion about this topic on many communication platforms," she said.

The 21-year-old beat 14 finalists to clinch the title and represented Singapore at the 65th Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines earlier this year.

Describing the pageant as an unforgettable experience, she said: "I met 84 beautiful and intelligent women from all across the world and learnt much from them. The pageant allowed me to build friendships for a lifetime.

"I was also surprised by the passion and interest people in the Philippines displayed in pageantry.

"It was truly an experience I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

Miss Chou is pursuing a bachelor's degree in fine arts at the Lasalle College of the Arts. She took leave from the institution and is excited to go back to school in 2018.

In keeping with her call for a balanced lifestyle, Miss Chou is a dedicated vegan and considers herself a fitness junkie.

But healthy living is not all she is passionate about.

PASSION FOR FASHION

"As a fashion student, I love the industry, especially the work of our local designers.

"Through Miss Universe Singapore, I have had the opportunity to work with some of them, which will help me in my career. I was able to showcase local labels at the Miss Universe pageant as well," she said.

During the national costume segment of the international pageant, Miss Chou donned a Peranakan-inspired outfit by local designer Moe Kassim.

She was also featured in endorsement campaigns for Miss Universe Singapore sponsor Beaute Hub, as well as PHS Hairscience.

She said working with the retail website Buro 24/7 on a special feature for Swatch was one of her most exciting opportunities so far.

To manage a hectic schedule, Miss Chou relies on her strong support network.

"My friends and family supported me when I was down and whenever I needed help.

"This year has shown me the impact they have on my life," she said.

When asked what advice she would give contestants for this year's pageant, Miss Chou said: "Each of them should enter the competition with an understanding of who they are and what they are passionate about.

"Only when you know your purpose and yourself can you capture the hearts of people. This will allow you to make a change in your time as Miss Universe Singapore."

As for her plans after passing on the title, Miss Chou is keeping an open mind.

"Whether it is acting, modelling or something completely different, I believe in new experiences and I look forward to what is in store for me," she said.