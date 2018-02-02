Model Kate Upton accuses Guess co-founder of sexual harassment
US model Kate Upton has accused fashion giant Guess' co-founder and creative director Paul Marciano of sexually harassing women.
The 25-year-old did not cite a specific incident in her criticism on Wednesday of the 65-year-old.
Upton, who became a celebrity spokesmodel for Guess in 2011, became the latest star to add her voice to the global #MeToo campaign against sexual misconduct.
"It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand @Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as its creative director #me too," Upton tweeted.
She repeated this on Instagram and added: "He shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo." - AFP
