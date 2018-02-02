Fashion

Model Kate Upton accuses Guess co-founder of sexual harassment

Model Kate Upton accuses Guess co-founder of sexual harassment
Kate Upton says "it's disappointing" that Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as its creative director. PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 02, 2018 06:00 am

US model Kate Upton has accused fashion giant Guess' co-founder and creative director Paul Marciano of sexually harassing women.

The 25-year-old did not cite a specific incident in her criticism on Wednesday of the 65-year-old.

Upton, who became a celebrity spokesmodel for Guess in 2011, became the latest star to add her voice to the global #MeToo campaign against sexual misconduct.

"It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand @Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as its creative director #me too," Upton tweeted.

She repeated this on Instagram and added: "He shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo." - AFP

Margot Robbie on I, Tonya story: I thought it was a work of fiction
Movies

'I thought it was a work of fiction'

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities