Model Kate Upton accuses Guess co-founder of sexual harassment

US model Kate Upton has accused fashion giant Guess' co-founder and creative director Paul Marciano of sexually harassing women.

The 25-year-old did not cite a specific incident in her criticism on Wednesday of the 65-year-old.

Upton, who became a celebrity spokesmodel for Guess in 2011, became the latest star to add her voice to the global #MeToo campaign against sexual misconduct.

"It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand @Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as its creative director #me too," Upton tweeted.