Moschino makes My Little Pony magic

(Above) US designer Jeremy Scott at the end of the fashion show for Moschino.

(Above) A model in a long-sleeved My Little Pony T-shirt.

US designer Jeremy Scott sure has a way of putting edge into kitschy.

Drawing inspiration from My Little Pony and the original ponies from 1980s, this collaboration between Moschino and Hasbro that made its debut in Milan Fashion Week is set to steal hearts everywhere.

Products range from T-shirts to accessories such as a lunch-box bag. The show opened with a model in a powder-blue, long-sleeved My Little Pony T-shirt paired with a tutu and a leather jacket.

Unleash your inner 80s child with pieces customised with the familiar animated characters that have "cutie mark(s)" emblazoned on their flanks.

Standout pieces include the bomber skirt two-piece in jersey lurex and the iridescent pastel-hued leather backpack.

Aside from the bows, stars and butterflies, the capsule is marked by the rainbow symbol decorated with the signature Moschino lettering.

The collection is available on moschino.com

If wearing My Little Pony pieces is not enough, relive the magic in My Little Pony: The Movie, which opens here on Thursday.