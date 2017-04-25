To mum, with love

With Mother's Day on May 14, it's never too early to prepare the perfect present to thank that special woman in your life. Here are some stylish gift ideas to get you on your way...

JEWELLERY

For a touch of class and elegance for your mum, bling it on with sparklers she can wear, especially when jewellery brands islandwide are unveiling exclusive Mother's Day collections.

Pandora has a sterling silver Hearts of Love range, inclusive of earrings, necklaces and the limited edition Moments Silver Bangle ($149), which you can customise with charms (starting from $69).

For cherished family memories, consider the silver Floating Heart Locket ($249) that fuses vintage charm with modern innovation.

Citigems' Lush Love collection, inspired by magnificent gardens around the globe and comprising 15 designs, also serve as everlasting flowers to represent your love and appreciation.

One striking design is the Netherlands Spring Tulips Diamond and Coloured Gem White/Rose Gold Pendants (from $148), that serve as a reminder of Keukenhof, the most beautiful spring garden in the world.

In commemoration of all the milestones your mum has achieved with you, consider Carrie K.'s the Milestones collection, with symbolic pebbles as its design centrepiece.

Choose from three necklaces and a pair of Drop Earrings ($228) crafted in 925 silver. Each necklace varies in length and style - Short ($248), Drop ($308) and Long ($398).

ACCESSORIES

For something more functional and less flashy, these pieces are sure to complement your mother's look.

Hit her with some nostalgia with retro frames from Miu Miu, from the cat-eye frame with enamelled metal brow bar ($450) to the overlapped butterfly shape lens ($440).

Or inject some class to mum's wardrobe with Burberry's new Buckle Eyewear collection (starting from $305), inspired by the English fashion label's signature trench coat.

You can also spoil her with luxury bag brand Coach's Mercer Satchel 24 in Multi Floral Print ($695), made from polished pebble leather with multi-functional pockets and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear, or the Americana-inspired Coach Swagger 27 in Embellished Canyon Quilt Leather ($1,295), with signature Coach patterns printed on haircalf.

Coach is also offering complimentary monogramming services on hangtags with purchase of any leather goods at the Coach Craftsmanship Bar in Wisma Atria.

Keep your gift personal yet creative by monogramming your mother's initials or choose from a selection of emojis.

And to help her stay brilliant around the clock, look out for Swarovski's stylish Swiss-made Crystalline Pure watch.

Available in Rose Gold ($799) and Silver ($699), the water-resistant timepiece boasts approximately 850 finely-cut crystals.