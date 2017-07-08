MUS helped runner-uplearn to persevere with fitness regimen

Despite being the youngest contestant in last year's Miss Universe Singapore (MUS), Miss Tanisha Khan, 19, was crowned first runner-up.

But she did not just walk away with that title, she took home valuable memories and lessons from the pageant, too.

The business student at Temasek Polytechnic told The New Paper: "It was a fruitful experience. I grew as an individual by discovering more about myself while learning to stay humble."

The challenges she faced have also made her more confident.

The fitness portion of the MUS preparation, during which she had to constantly undergo training and workouts to achieve a toned body, proved difficult.

But from there, Miss Khan learnt how to persevere and stick to the regimen.

And though she was quite confident of her make-up skills before the MUS contest, false eyelashes were something she was unfamiliar with as she did not know how to properly apply them.

But Cosmoprof Academy helped hone her abilities.

She said: "The make-up artists gave us useful tips, so I learnt how and where to apply (false eyelashes).

"Now, I find it easier to identify which type will suit my eyes."

Miss Khan is now a part-time model with Basic Models Management and has worked with brands such as Shiseido and Sahara Shawl.

She said: "For those of you who have been thinking of joining the MUS but are not confident, don't be afraid. You'll definitely learn a lot."

- CHARMAINE SOH