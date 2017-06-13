New accessories

HUBLOT

Luxury watchmaker Hublot has created a limited-edition timepiece to celebrate English rock band Depeche Mode's new album Spirit and their ongoing Global Spirit Tour.

Proceeds from the sale of the Hublot Big Bang Unico Depeche Mode will go to Charity: Water, a non-profit organisation that aims to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries.

The watch retails for $34,300 and is available at The Hour Glass.

PANDORA

Make a statement with the new Pandora Rings Collection 2017, which allows you to mix and match your favourite designs.

The collection consists of the latest Spring/Summer Collection ($89 to $159), a set of stackable rings ($69 to $129), the Vintage Classics ($99 to $249) and the Pandora Rose rings ($129 to $279).

The rings feature a host of beautiful gemstones and precious metals, with most of them crafted from sterling silver.

PHOTO: PANDORA

The Pandora Rings Collection 2017 is available at all Pandora stores.

COACH

PHOTO: COACH

American brand Coach has launched Coach Space, a limited-edition capsule collection of bags and accessories for men and women that reference the nostalgia of US space exploration.

It introduces the unisex League Backpack silhouette ($1,495), a throwback to 1980s school bags. Combining craftsmanship and utility, the backpack is perfect for explorers and fearless travellers.

The collection is available at Coach stores.