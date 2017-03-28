New accessories worth checking out
TIMBERLAND
Outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland has launched the X Thread collection in partnership with Thread, a certified B Corporation that transforms plastic bottles collected in Haiti into fabric.
The collection builds upon Timberland's commitment to operate its business responsibly.
Only the Ipswich Backpack ($219) and Ipswich Duffel ($259) from the collection are available here. They boast a 50 percent recycled PET fabric outershell and waterproof leather trims.
They are available online and at stores islandwide.
HUBLOT
Hublot's love for colour infuses the Spirit Of Big Bang Moonphase with four new models.
Matching strap, quartz dial, sand-blasted moon phase disc, hands, indices and stone-set bezel feature in this collection.
The two-hand model features a small second dial, a large date display and a strap in alligator stitched onto black rubber.
The watches will be available in June at the boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
SPERRY
Sperry is unveiling the Sperry 7 Seas boat shoes, which feature technology that sheds and repels water and dries quickly.
They also have superior grip on land and sea and the 360 Lacing System for a secure fit.
The collection comes in three different ranges for men and women, and will be retailing at $129at all Sperry mono-brand stores, The Social Foot and selected Royal Sporting House stores.