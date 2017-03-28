New accessories worth checking out

TIMBERLAND

Outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland has launched the X Thread collection in partnership with Thread, a certified B Corporation that transforms plastic bottles collected in Haiti into fabric.

The collection builds upon Timberland's commitment to operate its business responsibly.

Only the Ipswich Backpack ($219) and Ipswich Duffel ($259) from the collection are available here. They boast a 50 percent recycled PET fabric outershell and waterproof leather trims.

They are available online and at stores islandwide.

HUBLOT

PHOTO: HUBLOT

Hublot's love for colour infuses the Spirit Of Big Bang Moonphase with four new models.

Matching strap, quartz dial, sand-blasted moon phase disc, hands, indices and stone-set bezel feature in this collection.

The two-hand model features a small second dial, a large date display and a strap in alligator stitched onto black rubber.

The watches will be available in June at the boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

SPERRY

PHOTO: SPERRY

Sperry is unveiling the Sperry 7 Seas boat shoes, which feature technology that sheds and repels water and dries quickly.

They also have superior grip on land and sea and the 360 Lacing System for a secure fit.

The collection comes in three different ranges for men and women, and will be retailing at $129at all Sperry mono-brand stores, The Social Foot and selected Royal Sporting House stores.