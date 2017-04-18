New beauty products to check out

BIORE

To combat fears of skin damage brought about by air pollution and harmful UV rays from the sun, check out the Biore Anti-Pollution Body Care Serum range.

The sweat-resistant body lotions will leave your skin feeling light.

They fend off pollutants and provide maximum UV protection of SPF 50+ PA+++, diminishing the chances of dark spots or freckles forming on your skin and preventing sunburn and premature aging.

Both the Intensive White (with vitamin B3 and yuzu orange) and Extra Moist (with vitamin E and collagen) body lotions ($12.90 a tube) are available at selected leading pharmacies.

JERGENS

Jergens, the No. 1 body moisturiser brand in the US, has launched the latest addition to its Hydrating Body Lotion line - the Hydrating Coconut Lotion ($8.90).

Crafted with coconut oil and coconut water, the lotion provides long-lasting moisture while eliminating dullness and dryness to leave the skin visibly softer.

It is lightweight and non-sticky yet highly moisturising, and will leave your skin refreshed and tinged with a natural nutty coconut scent.

Jergens' Hydrating Coconut Lotion is available at leading supermarkets, pharmacies and personal care stores.

ALLIES OF SKIN

Local skincare brand Allies of Skin has introduced the Bright Future Overnight Facial, the world's first hydrating hypoallergenic chemical peel, which is formulated to deliver an exfoliating effect with intense hydration.

Unlike traditional peels that dehydrate the skin during exfoliation, this next-generation peel floods the skin with moisture and nutrients to help it attain an optimal level of exfoliation over two to three nights of continued application. It mimics the effects of a professional facial.

The ingredient Ally-R targets issues such as acne and wrinkles.

The peel ($159) is available at www.alliesofskin.com.