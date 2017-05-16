New beauty products to try

ORBIS

Orbis has launched three products targeting hair, hand and foot care. The Essence in Hair Milk (limited edition Moomin - $25) is a leave-in hair treatment which nourishes damaged hair from within.

The Hand Care Set (limited edition Moomin - $25) contains a hand cream which maintains smooth skin. The Foot Cool Refresh ($20) comes with a nozzle which massages the foot when applied. Available at all Orbis counters and stores.

PRADA

PHOTO: PRADA

Prada has unveiled the newest addition to the Luna Rossa fragrance family - the Prada Luna Rossa Carbon.

A fragrance for men, it has a strong mineral presence, with radiant woody notes of patchouli and the dry amber of ambroxan. It is reminiscent of citrus and pepper, with lavender at the heart.

It is available at selected department and Sephora stores, at $105 for 50ml, and $140 for 100ml.

LUXE BOTANICS

PHOTO: LUXE BOTANICS

Luxury organic skincare range Luxe Botanics has joined forces with e-commerce site Après Avant to launch the limited-edition Clean Beauty Box ($88).

It features brightening and firming Camu cleansers and serums, harnessing the potency of the Brazilian Camu Camu berry, which is full of Vitamin C. The product lightens sunspots and reduces signs of premature ageing.

Available on www.apres-avant.com/shop