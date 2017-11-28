New beauty products to try

FANCL

The Japanese skincare brand has introduced new products in its BC line, which is ideal for those looking to start their anti-ageing regimen early.

Newly-minted star of the range Fancl BC Night Intensive Cream ($175 for 20g) contains hydrolyzed collagen, vitamin B12, a nourishing moisture complex as well as rose, grape bud and blue sweet pea extracts to brighten skin.

Also check out the Fancl BC Facial Washing Cream ($55 for 90ml), which has dense foam that helps to repair skin while cleansing it.

Creamy and nutrient-rich, it also has sea buckthorn oil to nourish skin, leaving it soft and moisturised.

The products are available at all Fancl outlets.

SYOSS

The Japanese hair care brand has released three new lines specially tailored for Asian tresses.

They use KeraLipid Technology, which fills keratin loss, from factors such as age and chemical treatments, and strengthens the hair matrix.

For damaged or chemically processed hair, try the Syoss Repair Total Renew 7 Shampoo and conditioner, which contain micro-repair peptides and a form of hydrolysed keratin that helps damaged hair.

The Syoss Moisture 10 Intensive Care Shampoo and conditioner help dry, frizzy and brittle hair become softer and more manageable.

They use Moisture 10 Elixir, a combination of 10 hydrating actives such as hyaluronic acid, macadamia ternifolia seed oil, panthenol and hydrolysed collagen.

Lastly, the Syoss Oleo 12 Intense Care Shampoo and conditioner contain 12 oils such as rapeseed oil, avocado oil and macadamia ternifolia seed oil, which deeply nourish hair and provide a soft and silky effect for up to 24 hours.

The products are $9.90 each for 350ml and are available at Guardian and Watsons.

FENTY BEAUTY

Barbadian pop star Rihanna has unveiled the Stunna Lip Paint ($36) as part of her make-up brand Fenty Beauty.

Boasting one-stroke intensity and 12-hour matte wear, this shade of red has been obsessively tested to ensure that it looks great on everyone, further touting Rihanna's mandate of inclusivity.

The lipstick comes with a defining precision wand and a hyper-intense yet weightless pigment that will not feather as it dries.

It is available at Sephora Singapore outlets and on www.sephora.sg