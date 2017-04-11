New collections

KIPLING

Take off on an adventure with Kipling's new Smart Travel Chic collection - the latest range of versatile travel-friendly bags and luggage in shades of elegant dove greys and chic onyx blacks is suitable for both short getaways and extended vacations.

For a touch of edginess, consider the Art M - Patch Mix ($295) for its vibrantly hued straps and rose gold finish.

For longer trips, check out the Super Hybrid M ($489), a four-wheel suitcase constructed from a blend of hard and soft casing for flexibility without compromising your belongings.

The collection is available at all Kipling stores.

SWATCH

PHOTO: Swatch

Swatch's new Skin collection consists of 11 minimalist styles in two new case sizes for men and women.

As the brand's thinnest watch line, it achieves easy-to-wear elegance and the watches can be worn with a nearly weightless ease. Every model features a new jewel-cut crown design.

The collection (priced from $155 to $188) is available at all Swatch stores.

PUMA

PHOTO: PUMA

Sports brand Puma and illustrator Careaux have collaborated again.

The inspiration Careaux got from her travels is evident in her interpretation of the Japanese cloud artwork, which is applied to key styles like the Puma X Careaux Bomber Jacket ($190).

Made from lightweight materials, the collection is perfect for a hot day.It is available at Puma Forever Faster 2 concept stores, Pedder On Scotts and Seek.