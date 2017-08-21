New Face finalists make their official debut

(Above) Mr Glenn Tan of Tan Chong International and Ms Chia Wai Ling with the Subaru Impreza 1.6i-S she won.

Hashy Yusof, Saranya Chyenne and Tan Zhi Shien preparing to strut down the catwalk.

(Above) Melanie Kasise entertaining the crowd by dancing to Despacito.

The New Paper New Face 2017 finalists made their official debut at the SPH Shop & Win finale on Saturday at Suntec City.

They were there for the Grand Live Draw event, where people took part in a challenge to win prizes.

Out of this year's 20 finalists, 19 of them were at the event.

Some of the girls have had prior experience appearing in front of a crowd.

Despite that, it was inevitable to have jitters before showing their moves on the catwalk, which was followed by a short segment where they interacted with the audience.

Mavis Siow, a 20-year-old model, told The New Paper: "Although it was not my first time on stage, I was nervous, and I also felt the adrenaline before walking up...

"As this is my official debut, I am really happy that I have this opportunity, and I am excited to be working with the other girls."

Some of the girls had the chance to introduce themselves.

And 23-year-old Hashy Yusof took the opportunity to win over the crowd with her rendition of English singer Corinne Bailey Rae's hit song, Put Your Records On.

One of her most fervent supporters there was her brother, Yusmar.The 28-year-old engineer said: "She is naturally quite confident, and I think it showed during her first catwalk, in which she did a great job."

CHEERING

One of the youngest finalists, 14-year-old student Melanie Kasise, had the crowd swaying and cheering when she danced to Luis Fonsi's mega-popular track Despacito.

The event also turned out to be a learning experience for Ong Hong Ya, 20, who nearly tripped during the runway walk.

It was her first time doing it and to perfect her strut, she practised walking in heels at least five times a week along a corridor.

The National University of Singapore undergrad said: "The moment I nearly tripped, I felt disappointed, and it was totally unexpected.

"But I have learnt through this experience that I should not panic, continue walking and always look confident."

At the end of their onstage appearance, the girls had their photos taken with Ms Chia Wai Ling, the winner of the event's grand prize, a Subaru Impreza 1.6i-S, and Mr Glenn Tan, executive director of Tan Chong International, a partner of the SPH Shop & Win event.

Subaru MotorImage is the presenter of New Face 2017.

Student Kiki Lim, 15, summed it up: "This whole day has been exciting. I am excited someone won a car, and as this is my official debut, I feel honoured.

"I have tried out for this competition two to three times, so I am super happy to be where I am now."