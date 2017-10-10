New Face winner lands first modelling gig

A few days before she won The New Paper New Face 2017 at the finals held last month, Jean Yong had already landed her first modelling gig.

But the part-time research assistant at the National University Health System (NUHS) had no idea at the time that it was for the Singapore Fashion Awards (SFA) 2017, which takes place next month.

Jean, 22, told The New Paper: "When I found out on the day of the shoot that I was representing a national campaign, I felt super honoured and thankful to the people who placed their trust in me."

She was selected from a group of models shortlisted by local fashion veteran and producer of SFA 2017 Daniel Boey and his creative team.

According to Boey, who was also the show producer for New Face 2017, they were looking for a Singapore girl who is "fresh-faced, edgy yet approachable".

He said Jean made the cut with her natural talent for modelling, photogenic features and professionalism.

He added: "Jean is one of those rare girls who are born models. She exudes so much X-factor. Her carriage, the drama in her eyes, her natural grace, her strong catwalk, her chameleon-like ability to transform and her demeanour are all her strong points."

The SFA 2017 campaign was shot the same weekend Jean emerged tops at New Face and involved a team that included make-up artist Celestine Sng, winner of the SFA 2016 Outstanding Contribution to Fashion Award (Make-up).

She said: "I was very excited about the whole process and the opportunity to work with and meet so many fashion industry veterans."

The outdoor shoot along East Coast Road also involved a male model from Jean's agency, NOW Model Management.

It was a good learning experience for Jean, who picked up tips from her experienced modelling partner.

Their ensembles were custom-made by local veteran fashion designer Thomas Wee, recipient of the Honorary Award at SFA 2016.

Apart from SFA 2017, she has also been involved in several shoots with Boey and recently went for a casting for Singapore Fashion Week 2017.

As her NUHS job contract will be ending this year, she intends to pursue modelling further.

She said: "I have started out at a good pace and I hope to take on more modelling opportunities and see how far I can go.

"New Face is an excellent platform to be scouted and discovered. It is a stepping stone that I will always be thankful and grateful for."