New fashion for you

KAPPA

The Italian sportswear brand has released its new range of racing-themed shirts in time for the Formula 1 season in Singapore.

Made of 94 per cent cotton, the Kappa Racing Sportswear Polos breathe better than those made of synthetic materials and will keep you dryer and cooler.

Available in red and blue in both women's and men's cut, the range makes for great couple T-shirts.

Priced at $69.90, the T-shirts are available at all Kappa outlets, except Metro Woodlands.

SPERRY'S

The US footwear brand has unveiled its newest styles and colours for the next generation of boat shoes. The Sperry 7 Seas collection (from $129) features five different ranges.

Cage and Carbon are for men, while the CVO and 3-Eye Knit are for both men and women.

The 3-Eye Sports Mesh is targeted at female sports enthusiasts and comes in four hues - grey, rose dust, wild rose and porcelain.

The Sperry 7 Seas collection is available at all Sperry boutiques, The Social Foot and selected Royal Sporting House stores.

MOYNAT

In celebration of the opening of its first gallery here, the French luxury leather goods brand has released an exclusive selection of its iconic Rejane bag in a new Crocodile Ceramique finish, which is crafted especially for Singapore.

It is inspired by the ancient glazing of Asian ceramics and developed by Moynat's creative director Ramesh Nair through the use of dyeing and polishing techniques.

The Rejane is Moynat's best-selling design and takes an experienced artisan over 20 hours to construct.

The bag costs $50,820 and is available in two colours - green and blue - from #01-10, Takashimaya Shopping Centre.