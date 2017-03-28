New products

INNISFREE

Innisfree has collaborated with emoji to launch the limited edition Innisfree x Emoji No-Sebum Mineral Powder collection, featuring 11 adorable emojis.

Free from parabens, animal ingredients and synthetic fragrance, the product, which is infused with Jeju natural minerals to keep skin comfortable and fresh all day, will be available for $10 each at all Innisfree stores islandwide from April 1.

In addition, spend a minimum of $88 next month, and you will receive an Innisfree x Emoji limited edition tin case and hand mirror for free, while stocks last.

SULWHASOO

PHOTO: SULWHASOO

Luxury brand Sulwhasoo has added three new shades to its Essential Lip Serum Stick range: sweet pink, deep berry and soft rose.

The Essential Lip Serum Sticks provide a pop of colour for your lips while replenishing both oil and moisture with a double hydration barrier, allowing your lips to remain hydrated and protected.

All eight shades are available at Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters in department stores islandwide for $50 each.

NU SKIN

PHOTO: NU SKIN

Nu Skin Enterprises has introduced ageLOC Me, which combines advanced anti-ageing skin care technology with a smart delivery device for a truly personalised daily skin-care regimen.

The smart device dispenses a customised regimen of anti-ageing product based on a skin care self-assessment that takes into account skin care needs, environmental factors and personal preferences. It is available from any Nu Skin authorised distributor for $615.