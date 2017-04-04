New products

CRABTREE & EVELYN

To help you achieve youthful and beautiful hands, Crabtree & Evelyn has formulated the Anti-Pollution Hand Primer and Overnight Hand Therapy. The Hand Primer ($38) is formulated to prevent damaging particles from adhering to the hands. The Overnight Hand Therapy ($38) deploys intensive overnight nourishment, providing hydration and skin protection. Both are now available at all Crabtree & Evelyn stores and come in six fragrances.

LANEIGE



Laneige's new Clear C Peeling gentle skin texture care line contains the Clear C Peeling Mask ($30), a mask-type exfoliator that provides a gentle exfoliation experience, and the Clear C Peeling Serum ($40) that can be left on and helps treat dead skin cells. Pre-launched at Robinsons Glasshouse at Raffles City from now till April 9, it will be available at all Laneige boutiques and counters from April 10.

MARY KAY



Rescue your skin from the effects of ageing with the new Mary Kay TimeWise Repair range, comprising five products. The Volu-Firm Foaming Cleanser ($50) maintains the moisture balance of your skin, while the Volu-Firm Night treatment ($85) helps build skin resilience against external irritants. Order through Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants at 6226 6888.