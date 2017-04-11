New products

KIEHL'S

Skincare giant Kiehl's biggest product launch of the year is its new Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque ($62).

Powered by hand-picked calendula petals and cooling aloe vera, the lightweight gel masque hydrates, refreshes and revitalises dull, tired or dehydrated skin in just five minutes. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Chamomile and lemon essential oils add a soothing and fresh aroma to the paraben- and colourant-free formula.

The exclusive pre-launch for the masque will be on tangs.com on Friday. It will be available at all Kiehl's stores from April 28.

LIESE BLAUNE

Hair colour brand Liese Blaune has released the new Liese Blaune One -Touch Cream Color ($17.90). The cream format provides effective gray hair coverage with its unique triple-reach brush and innovative cream technology.

No pre-mixing is needed, and one pump dispenses the right amount of cream required.

The Liese Blaune One-Touch Cream Color comes in five shades and prevents your hair from drying out.

It is available from April 17 at all leading pharmacies, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

MURAD



Skincare brand Murad has launched the MattEffect Blotting Perfector ($68), a first-of-its-kind skincare cushion compact.

It instantly mattifies, refreshes and sets make-up with a translucent and liquid blotting formula, keeping the appearance of pores minimised for eight hours.

The nutrient-rich French green clay extract helps absorb oil and detoxify skin, while providing skin-essential minerals.

An antimicrobial applicator helps lower skin temperature and promote post-workout recovery.

The MattEffect will be available at Sephora stores from Thursday and other departmental stores from April 24.