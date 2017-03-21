New releases

NIKE AIR VAPORMAX

PHOTOS: NIKE,

To celebrate Air Max Day 2017, Nike is releasing a line of products, including the long-awaited Nike Air VaporMax (right).

It provides lightweight and consistent cushioning that lasts, courtesy of an innovation that allows incorporation of the Air and exterior layer into one VaporMax Air unit that can independently maintain its given form, with elasticity.

The need for a traditional foam midsole is eliminated, achieving greater flexibility and spring without compromising structure, while also reducing weight and waste.

Priced at $269, the Nike Air VaporMax is available exclusively on Nike.com from March 26.

OLIVER PEOPLES X BERLUTI COLLECTION

PHOTOS: LUXOTTICA

Luxottica is presenting this exclusive collection of sunglasses, created by eyewear brand Oliver Peoples and leather brand Berluti.

The line has three new designs and one limited edition style (right). The latter is embellished with a thinly layered leather front, and comes in brown or black leather.

The Oliver Peoples x Berluti collection is available from Jamco Optical, with prices ranging from $415 to $595.

SK JEWELLERY

A necklace from the Xifu collection. PHOTOS: SK JEWELLERY,

About to tie the knot? Check out SK Jewellery's 999 Pure Gold Xifu Collection, made with top-notch craftsmanship and the highest quality 999 pure gold.

The Xifu "Si Dian Jin" - referring to the four-piece jewellery set traditionally presented by the groom's mother to the bride as a betrothal gift - embraces the significance of wedding customs in modern times.

The 999 Pure Gold Xifu Collection is now available at all SK Jewellery showrooms.