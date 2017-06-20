New releases

UNDER ARMOUR

US high performance sportswear label Under Armour has launched its first lifestyle performance shoes, priced from $159 to $189.

The UA Threadborne Reveal provides flexible yet secure fit at maximum stability, keeping wearers in top form. The UA Threadborne Shift features a modern look, with bold elastic bands to provide custom fit and infinite support.

The shoes are available at selected Seek, Limited Edt and The Social Foot stores; and all Under Armour Brand Houses. The UA Threadborne Reveal is only available at UA Brand Houses.

LACOSTE

Lacoste has developed for its style ambassador and tennis player Novak Djokovic an eponymous clothing line to be worn on the court.

Each item is engineered from materials handpicked for their quality and performance, with every detail geared towards comfort, such as ergonomic stitching that prevents chaffing, and cuts that bring about ease of movement.

Lacoste. PHOTOS: UNDER ARMOUR, LACOSTE, SQUARESTREET

Djokovic's signature is printed on the left sleeve of the polo shirt ($149). Varying touches of blue, white and red challenge the plain background to bring about a relaxed and quintessentially French style. White or black shorts ($119) complete the silhouette.

The collection is available at all Lacoste stores in Singapore.

SQUARESTREET

Squarestreet has released the SQ38 Plano, its slimmest watch to date.

The Swiss 715 Movement by Ronda offers up to a staggering 42 months of runtime with 3-hand readout and a date window at the 3 o'clock position. Furthermore, the custom heavy-duty, twist-off caseback and screw-in lug bars make adjustments a breeze.

The SQ38 watch face is paired with Suplon straps or premium Italian leather straps in a range of colours such as cognac natural grain and pearl blue. The timepiece retails at $429.

For added luxury, a selection of premium Swedish reindeer leather straps in a range of colours is available with an additional $459.

Squarestreet SQ38 Plano Watches and Suplon Nylon Watchstraps are available at all Anté stores.