New releases

SCHWARZKOPF

Geman hair care brand Schwarzkopf has released its first home care anti-pollution Schwarzkopf Extra Care Purify & Protect range ($11.90 to $18.90).

Consisting of a shampoo (conditioner, spray and mask, the range is free of silicones and colourants.

The products also contain liquid keratin to infuse damaged hair with keratin protein, and vitamin A and zinc to promote hair growth.

The range is available at selected Guardian and Watsons stores.

LANEIGE

Create professional eye make-up looks for every occasion with the Korean cosmetics brand's new Ideal Shadow Quad ($42).

Available in 10 different palettes such as Midnight Hyacinth, it features a highly pigmented eyeshadow formula that glides on and adheres closely to your skin.

Encompassing a range of colours in tune with current contouring eye and colour make-up trends, every palette features a different combination of shades and textures (matte, satin, glitter and pudding). The Laneige Ideal Shadow Quad is available at all Laneige boutiques and counters, and will be available on Lazada Singapore and Zalora Singapore from July 3.

D'SKIN

Local skincare brand D'skin introduces its latest Age Reversal Booster ($139), a lightweight serum aimed at revitalising the collagen levels in skin, while fighting signs of fatigue and ageing.

It includes key ingredients such as hydrolysed collagen that penetrates the skin and makes it stronger and more supple, and hydrolysed elastin that allows for smoother skin and reduces fine lines. The D'skin Age Reversal Booster is available at all D'skin outlets.