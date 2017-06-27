New releases

SWAROVSKI

For Spring/Summer 2017, Swarovski is presenting a new range of watches that exude glamour - think sparkling stones set against classic leather, metallic and silk straps.

Swarovski's crystal expertise is unmistakable in the finely faceted bezels, the dazzling pave settings and the use of its iconic Crystalline technique.

Redefining modern femininity, the collection features designs such as the fashionable Alegria ($749) and the sleek Crystalline Pure watch ($799), which boasts a shimmering face filled with approximately 850 clear crystals and comes in three different colours.

The collection is available at Swarovski stores islandwide.

COLE HAAN

PHOTO: COLE HAAN

Global lifestyle brand Cole Haan is launching two shoe series for women and men - the GrandMotion ($299) and GrandEvolution ($299 to $399) respectively.

The GrandMotion collection features well-thought-through craftsmanship, which is apparent in the non-traditional tongue, leather accents and polished aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the GrandEvolution technology is the best in cushioning, flexibility and lightweight features.

The anatomically moulded sockliner cradles the foot for even weight distribution, while the Achilles heel foam padding ensures readiness to wear with broken-in comfort.

The collections will be available from July 15 and Aug 15 respectively at all Cole Haan stores.

FITFLOP

PHOTO: FITFLOP

Conquer the streets in comfort and style with women's footwear brand FitFlop's Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

Check out the variety of styles, from Metallics such as the Banda Leather Toe-thong Sandals Pale Gold ($219.90) to Brights that feature bright hues on FitFlop's new iQushion range of flip flops (from $49.90).

For those who prefer neutral tones, the brand also offers designs with a colour palette of chocolate, nude, spice and even all-white essentials such as the F-Sporty White Sneaker ($239.90).

The collection is available at FitFlop stores and authorised retailers.