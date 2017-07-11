New releases

MUJI

South-east Asia's first Muji flagship store will open at Plaza Singapura on July 21.

Besides hosting original concepts from Muji Japan, it will have an exclusive open space to educate the community on culture, art and design through workshops and exhibitions.

Fans of the lifestyle brand can expect its largest retail outlet in Singapore - with a store size spanning over 1,896 sq m - to have new merchandise lines from series such as Muji Labo (basic apparel) and Idee (original furniture, housewares, fabrics and textiles, apparel, gardening goods and stationery).

It will also be home to the third Cafe & Meal Muji, which can seat 70 diners.

Muji's flagship store, its 11th outlet in Singapore, will be located at #01-10 to 17 in Plaza Singapura. Opening hours are from 10am to 10pm daily.

GUESS ORIGINALS X A$AP ROCKY COLLECTION

The A$AP Rocky Ice Cream and Cotton Candy Summer 2017 collection is bringing a blast from the past to its Singapore launch, with pastel pinstripes and logo tees from the 80s and 90s.

Featuring denim bell-bottoms, vintage rocker 1981 skinny jeans, oversized retro tees, 90s icon cropped boxy jackets and one-piece black-and-white bathing suits, this vintage-inspired line-up has over 35 styles available at Guess' Ion Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Ngee Ann City outlets.

Prices start from $89.

TIMBERLAND

Timberland's Flyroam and Killington Sneakerboots Fall/Winter 2017 collection are designed to be stylish and functional.

The Flyroam collection (from $219 to $269) is fitted with the new Aerocare system, which allows high-rebound cushioning and comfort.

On the other hand, the Killington collection (from $199 to $259) is designed with SensorFlex technology for underfoot support, independent suspension and flexibility.

The Killington range is sold at all outlets, while the Flyroam range is exclusive to Timberland outlets at Raffles City, VivoCity, Ion Orchard and Bugis+.