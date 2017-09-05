New stuff for your wardrobe

NEW BALANCE X STANCE

In collaboration with US sock and underwear brand Stance, US footwear company New Balance's new "All Day All Night" 247 pack offers two styles of shoes ($199 per pair).

The white "All Day" includes a sunrise gradient on the bootie collar, a translucent outsole, a sock liner and coordinating Stance athletic tab socks.

The black "All Night" offers a black leather and suede upper, reflective details on the laces, a collar strap, heel webbing, a midsoleand a reflective speckle on the socks.

Both designs have the respective "All Day" or "All Night" printed on the outsole and Stance-branded lace keeper.

The "All Day All Night" 247 pack is available at New Balance Paragon, Limited Edt, Seek and The Social Foot.

LEVI'S

The US clothing brand is back with two new fits, the Altered Collection ($49.90 to $169.90) and the Men's Taper Fits ($119.90 to $169.90).

For both men and women, the Altered Collection deconstructs and alters Levi's most coveted fits as well as features details such as twisted seams and staggered shadow patches.

The Men's Taper Fits combines fitted comfort with the familiar Levi's style. The jeans are both workwear staples and a fashion statement.

Both collections are available at selected Levi's stores.

COACH X SELENA GOMEZ

US actress-singer Selena Gomez has teamed up with US fashion brand Coach for a one-of-a-kind handbag and accessory range designed by her.

The Coach X Selena Gomez collection includes the Selena Grace, a double-handed carry-all ($750), bag charms ($95) and the Selena Wristlet ($275).

The collection comes in three exclusive colours: Selena Black Cherry, Selena White and Selena Red.

The Selena Grace features personal touches from Gomez, such as a hangtag bearing her signature and a story patch sewn inside the bag with her message: To be you is to be strong.

The carry-all also has "Love yourself first" - a phrase inspired by one of Gomez's tattoos - in her handwriting, embossed onto the base of the bag.

Limited quantities of the Coach x Selena Gomez collection are available at Coach stores globally.