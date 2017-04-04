Now a full-time model, 2013 finalist no longer scared of spotlight

The first South Korean national in The New Paper New Face history, Ji Won Heo (right), is also making a name for herself in the modelling world beyond our shores.

The 2013 finalist officially kick-started her modelling career in May 2015, and she has since scored gigs for bridal wear brand Lusan Mandongus during Si Sposaitalia Collezioni - a world renowned event dedicated to bridal fashion and formal wear.

She also walked two seasons - last September and February - of London Fashion Week (LFW).

Currently a full-time model represented by Body London, the London-based 21-year-old revealed how nervous she was and how she could not wait to finish her walk during her first runway experience in 2015.

But after her maiden LFW stint, she started to enjoy the spotlight "rather than being scared of it".

Heo, who recently bumped into fellow New Face alumna Diya Prabhakar when they were at the same shoot, told TNP in an e-mail: "Funnily enough, now I want the runway to last longer.

"I love having more outfit changes, since it means I would have another round on the catwalk."

NICE FEELING

On modelling for brands such as Mark Fast, Hallie Sara, A.V. Robertson and Malan Breton at the recent LFW, Heo said it is always a nice feeling to have her agent tell her she has been booked for a show, especially after jostling with so many other hopefuls during castings.

She said: "Working with brands who have such a big and great team inspires you to work harder, and it also gives you more self-confidence."

One downside, however, was suffering an allergic reaction on her eyebrows after LFW.

She said: "They were bleached for one of the shows, and when I dyed them back after LFW ended, my skin had a really bad reaction."

Heo, who has tried boxing and yoga, added that LFW motivated her to hit the gym regularly. Diet-wise, she got into healthy eating - oatmeal is her go-to meal almost every morning - and cooking after she started modelling.

"Fashion week or not, I will always try to eat clean and stay healthy. It is not about the shape of my body but how I feel," she said.