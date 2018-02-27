Now's your chance to be a model with Project M

Kang Huijuan, 22, getting her make-up done for Project M, a national modelling competition organised by Her World, Female and Nuyou.

What makes a good model? Being photogenic? Having beautiful features?

How about personality? It takes more than a pretty face for a model to have a long career.

That being said, even if you have both the looks and the charm, it is not that easy to snag a modelling contract. The first step is to get noticed. This is where Project M comes in.

Project M is a nationwide model search aimed at helping young aspiring models between 18 and 28 get a head start in the modelling industry.

Hundreds of hopefuls showed up at Project M 2018's on-site recruitment held at Bugis Junction over the weekend.

There was a hair and make-up booth by sponsors Jeric Salon and Cyber Colours, where the aspiring models could get glammed up before they had their pictures taken.

There is also an ongoing online registration. There are more than 1,300 sign-ups so far.

Most of the talents spotted at the street hunt at Bugis Junction had little to no experience.

Said National University of Singapore undergrad Audrey: "I have always been interested to be a model, but I do not think I am pretty enough."

The 21-year-old is 170cm tall. She said her main strength is her height and sunny disposition.

JOY

"I am a positive person. I enjoy bringing joy and happiness to others."

Carmen, a Ngee Ann Polytechnic student, was another first-timer scouted at the talent hunt.

The 20-year-old said: "I have always liked posing in front of the camera."

The engineering major was hesitant to join because she "was afraid of what other people would think" of her.

Participating in Project M is a step out of her comfort zone, but she is glad she did it.

Zac, a 23-year-old sales consultant, who was also discovered at the street hunt, was excited to be part of a modelling competition for the first time.

He said: "I have always been interested in the world of fashion. I hope through this competition, I will be able to kick-start my career in the industry and start my own clothing line."

Apart from gaining experience, these aspiring models also hope to expand the definition of beauty and modelling.

Said Carmen: "A good model will be comfortable in her own skin and will not resort to self-harm or skipping meals to conform to industry standards."

Johnston, 26, a Nanyang Technological University undergrad who was a finalist in the Cleo Campus Model Search 2017, had the same view.

He said: " The Singapore market has a preference for tanned and muscular guys, and I am not like that. But I don't see a need to change who I am. I am versatile and have experience on the runway and with photo shoots."

The final 20 contestants will compete in a fashion show in April. Online registrations are still open. Closing date for sign-ups is March 5.

Each winner (one male and one female) will get one million STAR$ ($1,000 worth of CapitaVouchers), $2,500 worth of hair services from Jeric Salon, a one-year modelling contract with Now Models, fashion spreads in Her World, Female and Nuyou, and other prizes.

Visit www.sphmagxbugis.sg to sign up and for more prize information.