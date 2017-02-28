Ooze style while feeling comfortable

CHRISTIAN DIOR

Dio(r)evolution

Presented at the ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2017 show, the new Dio(r)evolution collection of sunglasses offers a modern take on some of the French fashion brand's iconic codes.

They revisit the pilot shape with a frame composed of black acetate and metal, in a gold or silver finish.

Recalling the outlines of a mask, a small star placed between the grey tinted lenses symbolises one of Christian Dior's lucky charms.

The superstitious couturier kept talismanic objects in his pickets.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHRISTIAN DIOR

The eyewear is priced at $870 and will be available from The Optique at ION Orchard from mid-March.

UNIQLO

Comfort and Beauty Wear

PHOTO: COURTESY OF UNIQLO

Get both comfortable and beautiful with Japanese retailer Uniqlo's Comfort and Beauty Wear, a dedicated LifeWear innerwear range unveiled to coincide with International Women's Day on March 3.

Its Wireless Bra (Beauty Soft) is free of hooks and adjusters for carefree comfort, and the new design offers an even more seamless silhouette.

Urethane sheeting provides secure support, while the straps are wide and stretchy to reduce the burden on the shoulders. Similarly, the supple frame of its Wireless Bra (Beauty Light) combines soft urethane with special wide sheeting for a seamless bonded construction. Additional stretch under the cups improves fit and accommodates the dimensions for greater comfort.

Just like their bra top counterparts, the Ultra Seamless Shorts are also designed to lie flat against the skin so as to provide an "invisible" fit for the wearer.

Uniqlo's Beauty Soft and Beauty Light bras are priced at $29.90 each, while the Ultra Seamless Shorts cost $9.90 each. They are available at all Uniqlo stores and online.

COLE HAAN

ZERØGRAND STITCHLITE

Footwear brand Cole Haan has launched the men's and women's ZERØGRAND STITCHLITE, a stylish transformation of the traditional leather Wingtip Oxford.

Taking shape in a distinctive knit style, the shoe delivers dramatic improvements in lightness and breathability, making it versatile, lightweight and understatedly elegant.

The men's ZERØGRAND STITCHLITE Wingtip Oxford comes in an array of colours like Ironstone, Marine Blue and Black.

With a nod to the storied heritage of Cole Haan, subtle leather details accompany the men's styles.

For women, the shoes come in Optic White Knit, Nectar Knit-Fog, Ironstone Knit and Marine Blue Knit.

The ZERØGRAND STITCHLITE collection is available now at all Cole Haan stores and is priced between $239 and $289.