Outerwear brand enjoys Meghan Markle effect

Meghan Markle in the Sentaler coat, which retails for $1,700.

Canadian luxury outerwear brand Sentaler made its first foray into London Fashion Week last Friday, with a private showcase that aimed to capitalise on its recent association with Meghan Markle, the actress-fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry.

For fashion brands, having apparel seen on a member of Britain's royal family can lead to a spike in sales.

Sentaler was given such a boost from Markle, who starred in the US TV show Suits.

Last December, she was pictured wearing one of the label's coats to a Christmas church service attended by the royal family in Norfolk, England.

Some British media outlets dubbed the surge in interest "The Meghan Effect".

"The Meghan Markle effect is definitely real," Ms Bojana Sentaler, the label's founder and creative director, said.

"Since she wore the wide-collar wrap in camel colour on Christmas Day, the coat sold out instantly. And we had an enormous demand for Sentaler that day, as well as for many days after that."

She said the increase in demand prompted them to come to London Fashion Week this year.