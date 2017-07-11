Pamper yourself with these new products

CRABTREE & EVELYN

It is time to treat your precious locks to Crabtree & Evelyn's Goatmilk Hair Collection. Made from free-range goat's milk, the shampoo-and-conditioner set is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.

The Goatmilk Gentle Shampoo ($30) also features oak kernel oil and honey, while the Goatmilk Gentle Conditioner ($30) includes a combination of cold-pressed Himalayan moringa and apricot kernel oil.

Together, they will leave your hair smooth and shiny.

The collection is available at all Crabtree & Evelyn outlets here.

INNISFREE

Jeju Volcanic Color Clay Masks.

Korean beauty brand Innisfree is introducing a multi-masking experience with its new line of Jeju Volcanic Color Clay Masks. Users can apply different masks on their faces at the same time.

Each of the seven masks ($13 each) targets a specific concern, such as vitalising, brightening and hydrating the skin.

The masks, which are available at all Innisfree stores islandwide, contain volcanic scoria from Jeju island, which excels in absorbing sebum and impurities to brighten and clarify the skin.

SK-II

The SK-II Magnetic Booster.

The SK-II Magnetic Booster, the latest product in the Japanese skincare brand's anti-ageing series, is sure to give your skin a youthful boost.

It boasts the breakthrough Magnetic Micropulse Technology - consistent and gentle pulsations at 7,000 magnetic vibrations a minute - which increases the efficiency of serum penetration.

The Magnetic Booster, which is exclusive to all Shilla Duty Free stores at Changi Airport, is sold in sets with the R.N.A. Power Cream in the R.N.A. Power Magnetic Kit ($200) or the R.N.A. Power Essence in the R.N.A. Power Essence Magnetic Kit ($187).

The new product will be available at all SK-II counters islandwide from September.