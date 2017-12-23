Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release engagement pictures
Britain's Prince Harry and his US fiancee Meghan Markle have released portraits by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski to mark their engagement.
Lubomirski, a former assistant to Mario Testino, famed for his photos of Princess Diana, took the pictures this week at Frogmore House, near Windsor Castle, where the couple are due to marry on May 19, Reuters reported.
