Radio hunks look as good as they sound

Early risers are frequently rewarded with hotness on the radio, and we are not just talking about the latest tunes.

The morning shows on ONE FM 91.3, UFM 100.3 and Kiss92 FM have one thing in common - a hot guy for every taste.

ONE FM 91.3's Shaun Tupaz, 29, is the jokey jock; Arnold Gay, 50, from Kiss92 FM is the debonair gentleman and "aunty killer", and UFM 100.3's Brian Low, 28, is the boy next door with killer abs.

We gathered the trio for a special morning radio edition of Star Style.

ON AIR

When at work, the men keep it simple.

Low, in Zara, said: "Comfort and functionality are two of my top concerns, as our office and studio are quite cold.

"My look also depends on the kind of commitments and work-related events after my radio shift."

For Tupaz, not being seen is good.

"I make as much effort as I can when I get up at 4am. I dress in the dark and I take 15 minutes, most of which is spent trying to find socks that match. Not every day is a victory, but trying is half the battle."

(Clockwise from left) Shaun Tupaz. Arnold Gay and Brian Low, . TNP PHOTOS: PHYLLICIA WANG

For this shoot, he is in a muscle T-shirt from Topman and track pants "from somewhere".

Gay, however, has an on-air signature look.

He said his co-hosts and producers "slam" him every day for his repetitive outfit: jeans (from Gap), a brightly coloured T-shirt (this time, from H&M) and a leather jacket (from Andrew Marc).

Gay said the look is designed to "increase efficiency at 4.30 in the morning".

OFF AIR

When off duty, Tupaz's workout gear comes to the forefront.

Dressed head to toe in sportswear brand Under Armour, he said: "Fitness is important to me. I love my job, but my philosophy for dressing for work is 'I'm coming to the office on my way to the gym'.

"I am always in stylish gym shoes, tights and a workout tee."

Gay's off-air clothes are all "function and comfort", "more of the hiking shorts and sports gear" variety.

He picked a pair of ASICS shorts and an H&M top.

The former school athlete still spends a lot of time on sports and outdoor activities.

For Low, who stands at 1.68m, Singapore's hot weather plays a part in his choices.

"I wear shorts and T-shirts when I'm not at work. Shorts are also more suitable for me as I'm pretty short," said Low.

"I do wear more colours and prints when I'm out of the office, and vary my glasses and watches to match different looks."

Low's top is from Cotton On, and shorts from H&M.

DRESSED UP

For the formal look, Gay picked a suit from Marks & Spencer.

"My personal philosophy is blending in and feeling at ease with myself in the clothes I'm in."

The former newscaster said dressing up depends on the occasion - and input from his wife, former radio DJ Deborah Chia.

"She thinks I have very little sense of what's hip, and can also be quite oblivious to faux pas."

Low gets inspiration from the Internet, including blog shops and Instagram posts.

He added: "I would say my style philosophy is to be bold and experimental."

He picked an ASOS jacket, American Eagle Outfitters shirt, a pair of pants he bought in Bangkok, and Pedro shoes for the shoot.

"My style is comfortable and casual. I have a soft spot for shoes, so I like buying shoes of various styles as the focus for a basic everyday outfit."

Tupaz credits his ONE FM colleague, DJ Glenn Ong, for making him aware of the power of style.

"I have been taught to think about my image as a personality. I never bothered about dressing up until I got inspired by him. He is always so suave, I aim to be the same."

Tupaz also has another colleague to thank for his sophisticated look.

His suit is from Kiss92 DJ John Klass' label John Klass Suits, and the shoes are from Topman.