The right fit for you

AAPE BY A BATHING APE

AAPE BY A BATHING APE X MICKEY MOUSE

Let Mickey Mouse keep you warm during the cold nights.

Japanese fashion label Aape By A Bathing Ape has collaborated with Disneyfor its winter crossover collection.

There is a range of long-sleeved T-shirts and hooded jackets which feature an angry Mickey Mouse, over the Aape red camo prints.

This is definitely a different take on Mickey Mouse, and it looks awesome.

Aape By A Bathing Ape X Mickey Mouse items are available from tomorrow, and prices range from $129 to $279.

The label will also be bringing in exclusive merchandise and a limited-edition ladies range in a pop-up store from Jan 14 to Jan 22 at Ion Orchard.

PHOTO: I. T NEWS

NIKE

KYRIE 3

Need some new kicks to impress your relatives this Chinese New Year?

The Kyrie 3 was designed by US basketball player Kyrie Irving. The design allows the forefoot to be kept down and stay locked in with the laces, while still being lightweight and comfortable.

His personality can also be seen in the shoe. The letters "JBY"are on the tongue, and they stand for his motto Just Be You. There are alsoreferences to his late mother.

There is a tribute to Irving's daughter around the visible Zoom Air unit in the heel.

The Kyrie 3 shoes are available in stores now.