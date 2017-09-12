Rihanna rides into NY Fashion Week

Rihanna waved and blew kisses to fans at the Fenty x Puma collection fashion show.

Barbadian superstar Rihanna brought much needed oomph to New York Fashion Week on Sunday, with motorcycle stunt riders soaring over giant pink sand dunes in her latest fashion collaboration for Puma.

After spending the last two seasons in Paris, she brought her spring 2018 collection back to the US cultural capital in a look more sporty than ever. She made an impact blowing kisses to her fans at the end from the back of a motorcycle, arm around a helmeted rider.

Her models paraded in whites, pinks and electric blues, donning clingy body suits, swimwear, cycling shorts and sharp anoraks.