Rihanna rides into NY Fashion Week
Barbadian superstar Rihanna brought much needed oomph to New York Fashion Week on Sunday, with motorcycle stunt riders soaring over giant pink sand dunes in her latest fashion collaboration for Puma.
After spending the last two seasons in Paris, she brought her spring 2018 collection back to the US cultural capital in a look more sporty than ever. She made an impact blowing kisses to her fans at the end from the back of a motorcycle, arm around a helmeted rider.
Her models paraded in whites, pinks and electric blues, donning clingy body suits, swimwear, cycling shorts and sharp anoraks.
In what was her fourth Fenty x Puma collection, the emphasis was on serious sportswear with striking technicality, different cuts, use of material and propensity for pockets. - AFP